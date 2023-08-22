Specialist Radiographer/Mammographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Mammographer | Imaging Department | Band 6/7 | Reading | Full Time | Career Progression Opportunities

Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Mammographer to join our high performing Imaging Department, this is an opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Dunedin Hospital has been serving the Reading community for over 100 years, as a first-class medical facility. Based in the heart of Reading, the hospital has two theatres, three recovery bays and an endoscopy suite.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide highly skilled and specialized Mammography and general imaging for patients within the radiographic department. Provide specialized Mammography advice to patients

- The post-holder should be a skilled Radiographer/Mammographer willing to rotate across other modalities

- This role will provide the individual with the opportunity to build on and extend their clinical expertise.

- Education and training are key elements of the department and therefore role extension and further learning is encouraged. Flexibility and innovation are fundamental to this role and strong communication skills are essential

Who we're looking for:

- Current HCPC registration and a Degree in Radiography or its equivalent is essential

- Post Graduate certificate Mammography

- Willingness to take part in the on call rota

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for a new service

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact ) or on 07885 706278

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

