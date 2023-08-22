Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Leicester.

Chase Medical are happy to receive applications for locum Advanced Practice Nurse work, with competitive rates of £40.50-£68 per hour! (Including holiday pay) in Leicester.

Advanced Nurse Practitioners are in such high demand at the moment, and we'd love you to join our Chase Medical Family!

We offer fantastic pay rates for our Advanced Nurse Practitioners £40.50 - £68 (inclusive of holiday pay) with flexible shifts all within a familiar, local setting. We have several ongoing opportunities over the next couple of months which can really boost your earnings.

Our clients are well-established practices within Leicester and are looking for Advanced Nurse Practitioners to offer a helping hand to their teams, on a locum basis. We aim to be as flexible as possible and provide you with regular work; you are not obliged to take any number of shifts - you can work as many or as few hours as you like!

Flexible working hours.

No commitment, as many or as few shifts as you would like!

The chance to gain CPD and to further your career.

Excellent rates (Advanced Nurse Practitioners can earn £40.50 - £68 per hour inclusive of holiday pay).

can earn inclusive of holiday pay). A friendly and dedicated team on board to help you every step of the way.

Chase Medical are a medical recruitment agency, who specialise in primary care. With over 10 years of experience in primary care, we know how to get the best for our candidates. We work hard to build a relationship with each and every one of our members of staff and get to know your skills and how you like to work. This means that we can find the best match between you, and the surgery that we send you to.

If you are interested in this position or you would like to hear about any other opportunities with Chase Medical, please don't hesitate to contact Dylan on 0114 275 7421, or contact me at dylan.pereira@chase-medical.com !

We also have a dedicated permanent team here at Chase Medical, who can help you find a new role. We offer 1 to 1 interview coaching and support, as well as negotiation services to get you the best deal possible for your work.

Chase Medical are also proud to offer a lucrative referral system, with the chance to earn yourself up to £500! If you know anyone who is looking for work in primary care, pass along their details for a chance to earn some money.