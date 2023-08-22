For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Practice Nurse by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 346 jobs
ManchesterLocation
Manchester
11 days ago
Posted date
11 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employedJob type
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Practice Nurse

Locum Shifts; Flexible Hours Available

Well-established and patient-centred GP practice in Manchester is looking for a skilled Practice Nurse interested in working on a locum basis with a new clinical team that will value their skills and experience. The pay rate is £28 - £47 per hour (holiday pay included).

If you are qualified in Immunisations (Baby&Travel), Cytology and Chronic Disease Management, and are experienced in working in Primary Care settings, then apply today!

Locum placements are perfect opportunity for an experienced Practice Nurse to:

  • Have a flexible work schedule - you can pick the hours that suit you!
  • Choose work that is local and convenient.
  • Enjoy a high rate of pay and our different payment options.
  • There are no minimum shifts - you can work when you want.
Additionally, there is no obligation to book any shifts, you can just take a look at what we have available in your area.

About Chase Medical We are a recruiting agency that specialises in supplying medical professionals (such as Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners) into the Primary Care sector. We have dedicated ourselves on matching the staff on our bank with the most suitable job for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

If you are interested in this role, or you would like to hear more about the current job opportunities we have in your area, please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421. You could also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can win up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Practice Nurse by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Manchester
11 days ago
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed