Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Locum Shifts; Flexible Hours AvailableWell-established and patient-centred GP practice in Manchester is looking for a skilled Practice Nurse interested in working on a locum basis with a new clinical team that will value their skills and experience. The pay rate is £28 - £47 per hour (holiday pay included).If you are qualified in Immunisations (Baby&Travel), Cytology and Chronic Disease Management, and are experienced in working in Primary Care settings, then apply today!Locum placements are perfect opportunity for an experienced Practice Nurse to:
- Have a flexible work schedule - you can pick the hours that suit you!
- Choose work that is local and convenient.
- Enjoy a high rate of pay and our different payment options.
- There are no minimum shifts - you can work when you want.
