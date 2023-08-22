Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Salford by Chase Medical

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner looking for work in Salford?

We have regular locum work available now! Our pay rates are £40.50 - £68 per hour for Advanced Nurse Practitioner (including holiday pay).

Chase Medical has flexible shifts available with an impressive number of GP Surgeries, throughout Salford, with ongoing availability allowing you to choose a shift up to 12 months in advance!

This is a chance to use your skills and experience in Primary Care to support the local centres in Salford! Locum work allows you to improve and retain your skills as you provide patient care whilst working with other clinics.

You will need:

Experience working as an Advance Nurse Practitioner in a GP Surgery or Primary Care setting.

in a GP Surgery or Primary Care setting. Qualifications to perform: Prescribing Qualification Minor Illness Physical and Clinical Assessment Skills



Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts for Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses nationwide. We are fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time work or you can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments.

We have shifts available on an ad-hoc basis. We can offer you short-term opportunities such as day cover or a longer-term post for ongoing cover if this is your preference.

Chase Medical can offer you:

Competitive pay rates; £40.50 - £68 per hour (Including Holiday Pay)

No minimum number of shifts meaning you can pick as many as you would like to or as little as possible! Chance to book regular weekly shifts or the one-off session, the choice is yours.

Chance to book regular weekly shifts or the one-off session, the choice is yours. Development of CPD through new clinical environments!

Easy and efficient registration process.

Booking of shifts in advance with allowance up to 12 months in advance! The choice is yours allowing you to prepare and plan.

The choice is yours allowing you to prepare and plan. Mobile app, to instantly access live shifts/jobs.

to instantly access live shifts/jobs. Quick and easy join up with support from our dedicated staff.

You will be required to provide either an enhanced DBS check or already an enhanced DBS check within 12 months or registered on the updated service.

If this sounds ideal for you then please do not hesitate to contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or through 01142757421 and ask for Annabelle to talk about registration!