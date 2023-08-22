Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner - Huddersfield

Part-time, flexible, hourly pay

Chase Medical are offering locum opportunities for Advanced Nurse Practitioners in the Huddersfield area, with pay rates ranging from £40.50-£68 (including holiday pay).

If you are interested in boosting your earnings with locum work or would like a more flexible schedule, then this could be a great opportunity for you! You can book these shifts up to 12 months in advance and they are available to book on either a regular or ad hoc basis.

What Chase Medical offers:

No minimum number of hours worked, choose shifts that suit your schedule.

Pay rates ranging from £40.50-£68 (Including holiday pay).

Quick and easy registration process with us.

Easy shift booking through our mobile app.

Access to a wide range of practices in your area.

Advanced Nurse Practitioners applying for this role should be expected to have experience in:

Primary Care Settings

Cytology

Chronic diseases

Prescribing

Referring

Diagnosing

Chase Medical prides itself in being a specialist primary care agency with over a decade of experience in the industry. We aim to provide locum and permanent opportunities for practice nurses and nurse practitioners, with an extensive database of clients nationwide. We look to ensure that our locum work fits around candidate preferences, providing either a more flexible schedule or supplementary income.

If you are interested in the role and would like to apply do not hesitate to contact us on 01142757421 or email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com. We will provide you more details on the offer and allow you to get registered with us.

Do you know anybody who may be interested in this (or any other) role? We do offer a referral scheme of up to £500 for successful referrals.