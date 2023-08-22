Registered Nurse Nights by Future Care Group
11 days agoPosted date
11 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Registered Nurse Nights
Stowford House Nursing Home, OX13 6LN
Full Time 44 hours per week
Pay Rate £22 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are actively recruiting for RGN nurses at Stowford House
Day to day duties of this role
Assessment of residents needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents records.
- The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
- The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
- Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
- Working with the most up to date /state of the art /care home technologies.
Benefits include:
- Free on site parking
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Great opportunities for promotion.
- Free hot meal on Duty
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
- Experience in the same or similar role
- Good communication skills
- Leadership skills
JOB SUMMARY
Registered Nurse Nights by Future Care Group
Abingdon
11 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time