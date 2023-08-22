Registered Nurse Nights by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse Nights



Stowford House Nursing Home, OX13 6LN



Full Time 44 hours per week



Pay Rate £22 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are actively recruiting for RGN nurses at Stowford House



Day to day duties of this role

Assessment of residents needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

Working with the most up to date /state of the art /care home technologies.

Benefits include:

Free on site parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free hot meal on Duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

