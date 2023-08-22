Cardiac Physiologist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

ardiac Physiologist | Cath Lab| Sutton | Full Time |

Spire St Anthony Hospital is looking for an experienced Cardiac Physiologist to work in our expanding cardiology department.

You will work as a cardiac physiologist within the cardiac Cath labs of which St Anthony's has two. We undertake an interesting mix of interventional cardiology, Electrophysiology and device implants. You will be joining a close knit and supportive team and will share their passion for cardiology.

The hospital provides cardiology services alongside cardiac surgeries for both inpatient and outpatient procedures. You will promote excellent care and always strive for quality improvement. You will provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information and this will develop your own knowledge and skills and those of your team.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedure including Ortho, Gynae and Cardio. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform cardiac investigations, which are complex and non-routine. Detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude.

Provide specialist cardiac physiology support within the cardiac catheter lab setting. Follow up patients post implant in our device clinic Plan deliver and evaluate care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Who we're looking for

Degree in clinical physiology cardiology

2 years post graduate experience

Must have basic and complex Cardiac Physiology experience

RCCP/AHCS Registration

Immediate Life Support Qualification

Advanced Life Support Qualification is desirable

Evidence of continual professional development in relevant short courses is desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sara Malik on 07720095070 or

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.