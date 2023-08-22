Sister/Charge Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

ITU Sister | Wards | Band 7 equivalent | Sutton | Full Time | Fully Funded Training Programs

Spire St Anthony's Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced ITU Sister or Charge Nurse to join the department. The ideal candidate would need a minimum of 3 year's' experience in working in ITU. The majority of cases are Cardiac so experience of working within a Cardiothoracic ITU is desirable.

Our Critical Care department combines HDU & ITU, covering a wide variety of clinical specialties including; Cardiac, Thoracic, Hepatobiliary, Neuro, Spinal and complex GI and Urology.

Duties and responsibilities

Minimum 3 years Sister/nurse in charge experience

Leadership and management of the department

Develop own managerial and clinical knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

Delegate work to others.

Who we're looking for

NMC registration with no restrictions

Minimum 3 years ITU experience

Leadership/managerial

Ability to manage and prioritise both clinical and managerial duties

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sara Malik on 07720095070 or

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications