Medical Secretary - GP Surgery by Chase Medical

An exciting inner-city Training Practice in Birmingham is recruiting for a Physician Associate (PA) to join them on a permanent basis to expand their thriving and ambitious Acute Care Team.

The surgery is looking for a highly experienced and autonomous Physician Associate who is confident seeing patients of all ages without the aid of a GP. The successful candidate will need to hold their PA MSc qualification and have experience seeing Minor Illnesses in a GP Surgery setting.

The successful candidate will need to work full time hours ideally, and this can be over 4 days, giving you the perfect opportunity to improve your work/life balance!

The salary range offered is in the region of £43,000-£45,000 FTE depending on experience and skill set.

Other benefits of this role include:

- Flexible working hours, part time or full time considered

- Opportunity to work with a Training Practice, CPD and progression always prioritised by management

- Strong and established Clinical Team (consisting of ANPs and GPs)

- Own clinical room, and based at one site only

- Car parking on-site

- 6+ weeks annual leave

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Physician Associate to expand their skill set and experience within General Practice. You will join a thriving, positive work environment with positive management and GPs on hand for support.

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Sarah at Chase Medical on

0114 2757421.

Chase Medical are specialist Primary Care recruiters, we work exclusively with GP Surgeries only, to source the best nursing roles out there for our applicants.

We negotiate salaries and working conditions on your behalf, and we can offer locum shifts too, if ad-hoc work is your preference!

Get in contact today to discuss the opportunities we have in your area!