Ortho Nurses Needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for several Ortho Dental Nurses to join their specialist team!. They are looking for a candidate who has experience within the Orthodontic industry, is GDC registered and has a keen interest within the Dental & Orthodontic Industry.
KT 21022
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Orthodontic Nuse
- Pay rate: £14 to £17 Per Hour
- Hours: Full Time (Saturdays needed)
- Location: Bexleyheath
- Lunch: 1 Hour
- CPD & Indemnity Provided
Duties:
- Cleaning of teeth before and after orthodontic procedures.
- Applying orthodontic appliances, such as braces, retainers, tooth separators and bands.
- Fitting of orthodontic headgear after orthodontists readjust them.
- Taking photographs of patients' mouths before and after procedures for comparison.
- Mixing orthodontic cement and using it to create moulds of patients' teeth and jaws.
*You must be GDC registered*
