Ortho Nurses Needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for several Ortho Dental Nurses to join their specialist team!. They are looking for a candidate who has experience within the Orthodontic industry, is GDC registered and has a keen interest within the Dental & Orthodontic Industry.

KT 21022

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Orthodontic Nuse

Pay rate: £14 to £17 Per Hour

Hours: Full Time (Saturdays needed)

Location: Bexleyheath

Lunch: 1 Hour

CPD & Indemnity Provided

Duties:

Cleaning of teeth before and after orthodontic procedures.

Applying orthodontic appliances, such as braces, retainers, tooth separators and bands.

Fitting of orthodontic headgear after orthodontists readjust them.

Taking photographs of patients' mouths before and after procedures for comparison.

Mixing orthodontic cement and using it to create moulds of patients' teeth and jaws.

*You must be GDC registered*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!