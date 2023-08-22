Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Home Manager vacancy - Clevedon

Ref: CW28210

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting on behalf of our client's residential Care Home in the Clevedon area. The hiring team are searching for an experienced and passionate Home Manager with previous experience in a Dementia care home.

Home Manager vacancy details:

£40,000 to £45,000 P/A

Full-time, permanent employment

Home Manager experience and qualifications:

NVQ/QCF level 4 or 5 in Leadership and Management/ Health and Social care

Registered Managers Award

Previous experience Managing within a Care Home setting

Experience working with the elderly and those with Dementia

Experience working alongside the CQC/ governing body

Experience working through CQC inspections

Holding a good CQC report record is desired

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.