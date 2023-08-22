Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Home Manager vacancy - Clevedon
Ref: CW28210
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting on behalf of our client's residential Care Home in the Clevedon area. The hiring team are searching for an experienced and passionate Home Manager with previous experience in a Dementia care home.
Home Manager vacancy details:
- £40,000 to £45,000 P/A
- Full-time, permanent employment
Home Manager experience and qualifications:
- NVQ/QCF level 4 or 5 in Leadership and Management/ Health and Social care
- Registered Managers Award
- Previous experience Managing within a Care Home setting
- Experience working with the elderly and those with Dementia
- Experience working alongside the CQC/ governing body
- Experience working through CQC inspections
- Holding a good CQC report record is desired
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.
