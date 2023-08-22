For Employers
Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
ClevedonLocation
Clevedon
11 days ago
Posted date
11 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Home Manager vacancy - Clevedon

Ref: CW28210

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting on behalf of our client's residential Care Home in the Clevedon area. The hiring team are searching for an experienced and passionate Home Manager with previous experience in a Dementia care home.

Home Manager vacancy details:

  • £40,000 to £45,000 P/A
  • Full-time, permanent employment

Home Manager experience and qualifications:

  • NVQ/QCF level 4 or 5 in Leadership and Management/ Health and Social care
  • Registered Managers Award
  • Previous experience Managing within a Care Home setting
  • Experience working with the elderly and those with Dementia
  • Experience working alongside the CQC/ governing body
  • Experience working through CQC inspections
  • Holding a good CQC report record is desired

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

