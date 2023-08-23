Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Are you a compassionate and dedicated nurse qualified with an active NMC pin? Do you possess a strong background in managing nursing homes and a proven ability to lead turnarounds? If so, we have an incredible opportunity for you!

Position: Registered Nursing Home Manager

Location: Sheffield

Type: Full-Time, Permanent

Salary: Up to £60,000 per annum

We are thrilled to be recruiting for a Registered Nursing Home Manager on behalf of our esteemed client, a leading provider of elderly and dementia care in Sheffield. With a thriving home featuring over 70 beds, our client is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and enriching the lives of their residents.

About the Role:

As the Registered Nursing Home Manager, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the home. Leveraging your nurse qualification and active NMC pin, you will provide expert guidance to the care team and ensure the highest standards of clinical care.

Key Qualifications and Experience:

Nurse qualified with an active NMC pin.

Proven experience in managing nursing homes, ideally with a focus on turnarounds.

A minimum of 5 years' experience managing nursing homes with 40+ beds.

Passion for providing specialized care to the elderly, particularly those with dementia.

What You'll Do:

Lead by example and inspire a dedicated team to provide compassionate and person-centered care.

Utilize your turnaround expertise to implement positive changes and elevate the home's performance.

Foster a collaborative environment that promotes the well-being of both residents and staff.

Uphold the highest standards of care delivery in line with regulatory guidelines.

What's in It for You:

Join an organization committed to delivering exceptional care to the elderly in the Sheffield community.

Take on a leadership role that allows you to make a profound impact on residents' lives.

Competitive annual salary of up to £60,000, reflecting your expertise and leadership.

Ongoing professional development and growth opportunities.

If you are an experienced Nursing Home Manager who is ready to take on a rewarding role in Sheffield and contribute to the well-being of elderly residents, we encourage you to apply for this position. Help shape the future of elderly and dementia care while working with a dedicated team and a supportive management structure.