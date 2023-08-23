Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Leicester

Extremely competitive pay, Permanent, 7/8 hours, NHS pension

A GP surgery in Leicester is looking for an Advanced Clinical Practitioner to join their team in a part-time permanent role.

The successful candidate will be working one shift a week (2 sessions), working a 7/8 hour day on any day (except Thursday). In return, the surgery can offer up to a full time salary of up to £107,500 (starting at £95,000) dependent on experience.

Role requirements:

* Masters Qualified.

* Be an independent prescriber.

* Feel comfortable seeing any age of patient, including 0 upwards.

* Be able to interpret your own test results.

* Work completely autonomously without GP intervention.

The surgery utilises System One, has parking on-site, and provides additional clinical support to the right candidate.

The role also comes with 30 days of annual leave a year including bank holidays. Annual leave is pro rata to the hours worked/contract length.

