Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Chase Medical
Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Leicester

Extremely competitive pay, Permanent, 7/8 hours, NHS pension

A GP surgery in Leicester is looking for an Advanced Clinical Practitioner to join their team in a part-time permanent role.

The successful candidate will be working one shift a week (2 sessions), working a 7/8 hour day on any day (except Thursday). In return, the surgery can offer up to a full time salary of up to £107,500 (starting at £95,000) dependent on experience.

Role requirements:

* Masters Qualified.

* Be an independent prescriber.

* Feel comfortable seeing any age of patient, including 0 upwards.

* Be able to interpret your own test results.

* Work completely autonomously without GP intervention.

The surgery utilises System One, has parking on-site, and provides additional clinical support to the right candidate.

The role also comes with 30 days of annual leave a year including bank holidays. Annual leave is pro rata to the hours worked/contract length.

*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW or call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan. Alternatively, you can send your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com.*

About Chase


Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!


Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:
* Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.
* Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.
* High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.
* Great CPD opportunities.
* Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.


So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!


Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.


If you are aware of a fellow Practice Nurse or Nurse Practitioner who may require Chase Medical's assistance, then let us know! Our referral scheme entitles you up to £500 for every successful referral.

