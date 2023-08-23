Medical Receptionist by Chase Medical

Medical Receptionist

Bradford

Are you an experienced Medical Receptionist looking for a new role?

We're advertising for an experienced Medical Receptionist in the Bradford area who are looking for a new permanent role.

The practice uses SystemOne but they're happy to train you on the systems if you're unfamiliar with it. They have a supportive team who are happy to help get you started.

They are offering

* Starting salary £10.70ph

* Annual leave

* Bank Holidays off

* NHS Pension

* On site parking

* NHS discounts

Would you be interested in learning more? Please get intouch and I'll be happy to help!

You can call me on 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.murda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

