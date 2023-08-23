Healthcare Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

HEALTHCARE ASSISTANT VACANCIES - LINCOLN

Ref: CW21202

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Healthcare Assistant's to join our client's Care Home in the Lincoln area. The hiring manager is searching for experienced care professionals who can continue to provide residents with care of the best quality. This home is also fully CQC compliant with a "GOOD" CQC rating in their most recent report.

*This company cannot provide sponsorship visas. Please only apply if you have the right to work in the UK*

Healthcare Assistant vacancy details:

£10.60 per hour

Full-time, permanent contract

Day shifts available

Healthcare Assistant experience, qualifications and requirements:

You must have the right to work in the UK (this company cannot provide work visas)

Qualifications in Health and Social care are desired, but not essential

Experience working within elderly care is essential

Experience working within a Care Home setting is desired

To be well-organised and reliable

Positive and compassionate attitude

Healthcare Assistant main duties:

Provide personal care to residents as required (bathing, clothing, etc)

Follow person centred care plans for each resident

Assist with domestic chores as required

Assist residents with meal times as required

Support residents with mobility as required

Provide emotional and physical support to residents

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

