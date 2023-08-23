Senior Mammographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Do you have mammography experience, and are you seeking a new job in London? Stroud Resourcing is looking for a Senior Mammographer, and the role comes with a competitive salary of £50,000.00 and excellent benefits. Full and part time hours will be considered (minimum 30 hours over 4 days) and you can expect to work shifts Monday - Friday between 08:00 and 18:00.



As a Senior Mammographer, you will undertake and perform all mammography procedures, including assisting with biopsies and other interventional procedures under the guidance of the Breast Radiologist. This post will require the post holder to rotate between X-Ray and Mammography.



In addition, the successful Senior Mammographer will perform quality control functions related to mammography and undertake all administrative duties involved with the Mammography service under the direction of the Site Superintendent and Mammography Superintendent.



To apply for this Senior Mammographer role, you will need a BSc in Diagnostic Radiography and a postgraduate certificate in mammography. You will also require a proven track record of working within mammography and ideally have experience as a radiation supervisor and experience with Hologic equipment.



If you`re looking to make a positive impact and create change, possessing an inclusive and committed approach, you`ll be rewarded with an excellent salary of £50,000.00 and a great benefits package. Benefits include:



- A pension scheme

- Healthcare insurance

- Private GP Service

- Critical Illness Cover

- Life Assurance (2 x Annual Salary)

- 25 Days Holiday

- Bank Holidays

- The option to buy and sell annual leave

- Health Assessments

- A season ticket loan.



Don`t hesitate to please get in touch with our Stroud Resourcing`s team today to apply and register your interest for this full-time Senior Mammographer position in London.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.