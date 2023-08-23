For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
East MoleseyLocation
East Molesey
10 days ago
Posted date
10 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a home manager for our client's 18 bedded Care Home based in East Molesey which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Care Home Manager vacancy details:

£45k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts

Care Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managinga Care Home setting is desired.
- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are essential, level 5 desired.
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
East Molesey
10 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time