Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Are you a Practice Nurse looking for a

Do you want a

Are you looking for full time work with a

If you answered yes to the above questions, we have the perfect role for you! A Practice Nurse role became available in a medical centre near the St. Neots area. The role comes with, including. The centre offers, but are open to negotiating this for a betterfor the right candidate.

As anpractice, they are happy to offer the

NHS Pension & discounts

33 days annual leave with an extra day added each year, plus Bank Holidays off

On-site parking

Hourly salary of around £20 DoE

Family-friendly paid benefits

Cycle to work scheme

Eye care vouchers

The right candidate will ideally be able to: Cytology, Chronic Disease Management (e.g., Diabetes, Asthma, COPD), Travel & Baby Immunisations, Flu Vaccinations, Dressings, Compression Bandaging, and NHS Health Checks.

About Chase Medical Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almostwith many of these settings workingwith Chase MedicalWe work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find themWe take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

As well as locum opportunities, we have a number of permanent roles available too. If you're interested, give us a call onand ask to speak withone of our permanent recruitment experts. We will listen to you about what you're looking for in a new permanent role and work with you to find a

If you are unable to speak right now, apply NOW or send your CV or a quick message to Kristof.Surjan@Chase-Medical.com.

Alternatively, if you know someone else that may be interested,with our referral scheme.