Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant Bank
Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA
Full time hours 8am to 18:30pm weekdays and weekends
Pay rate per hour £10.57
Right now, we have a Kitchen Assistant vacancy at Brook House Nursing Home, 8a Nelson Road, New Malden
The Job Role
The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:
- To assist in the preparation of meals.
- To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
- To participate in any training, as required
- To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
- To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
- To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required, e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.
Rewards and Benefits
- Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards
- Free parking on site
- Free hot meal on duty
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Great opportunities for promotion.
The ideal candidate will have
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
