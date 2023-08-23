Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant Bank



Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA



Full time hours 8am to 18:30pm weekdays and weekends



Pay rate per hour £10.57



Right now, we have a Kitchen Assistant vacancy at Brook House Nursing Home, 8a Nelson Road, New Malden



The Job Role



The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required, e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards

Free parking on site

Free hot meal on duty

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.





The ideal candidate will have

