Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 40 jobs
New Malden
New Malden
10 days ago
Posted date
10 days ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Kitchen Assistant Bank

Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA

Full time hours 8am to 18:30pm weekdays and weekends

Pay rate per hour £10.57

Right now, we have a Kitchen Assistant vacancy at Brook House Nursing Home, 8a Nelson Road, New Malden

The Job Role

The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:

  • To assist in the preparation of meals.
  • To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
  • To participate in any training, as required
  • To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
  • To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
  • To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required, e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits

  • Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards
  • Free parking on site
  • Free hot meal on duty
  • Friendly team and very supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Great opportunities for promotion.



The ideal candidate will have

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
-
