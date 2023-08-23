Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse | Outpatients | Band 5| Full time, days only| Excellent development opportunities| Bushey

We are recruiting for a Nurse to join our very busy Outpatient department. You will work closely with our fantastic Nursing team and Consultants in a varied and challenging role, becoming involved in minor surgery, dressing clinics and post-operative check-up. This is a fantastic position working in a close knit and friendly team within a hospital that fully supports your development and ongoing training will always be provided.

This position works days only with shifts between 7:30am and 9pm Monday to Friday and alternate weekends from 8:30am - 2:00pm

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.

To work in tandem with the Consultants.

To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.

You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment and will have access to numerous training opportunities that will enable you to further develop your potential.

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience

Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience

Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications