Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse-Pre-Assessment

Staff Nurse | Pre-Operative Assessment | Band 5/6 equivalent salary | Full time- 37.5 hours | No weekend or bank holiday working| Harpenden | Learning and advancement opportunities

Spire Harpenden Hospital is recruiting for an enthusiastic and committed Staff nurse to join us on a full time basis. You will be based in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms. This unmissable opportunity will enable you to further develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

This is a full time role working 4 days across Monday - Friday. We are looking for someone ideally with experience within a POA or surgical setting but we are happy to offer training and development as well as the POA course.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Assist in maintaining and developing services

Who we're looking for:

You will be a Registered Nurse with no restrictions on practise

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

Experience of working in an acute environment

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field

Advanced IT skills for electronic pre-operative assessment system

Phlebotomy, venepuncture and ECG skills desirable (or willing to be trained).

Outstanding communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Louise Tankard @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications