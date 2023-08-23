Activities Assistant Bank by Future Care Group

Activities Assistant Bank



Brook House Nursing Home KT3 5EA



0 Hours per week Monday to Friday plus weekend 9am - 5pm



Pay rate per hour £11



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Brook House is part of a Group of 18 Care Homes who have a focus on moments of joy and happiness at the heart of caring. Our mission is to enable people to have an independent future supported by a lovely, fully trained staff.



We are looking for an individual who shares our values and our vision. A caring heart and "Can do" attitude who has a creative flair, embraces challenges and finds solutions.



The Job Role - Activities Assistant



The post holder occupies a unique position in the caring environment of the



Home with the freedom of planning and action to ensure interest, diligence, originality, perseverance and patience. The post holder must also possess skills of diplomacy to be able to persuade reluctant Residents to participate in the planned activities and equally important, to persuade other staff in the Home to participate as volunteer helpers for outings and other outdoor activities. Some of the main duties of the role include:



To build good relationships with our Residents that help them adjust to life in a care home.

Work with Residents, their friends and family members, to build individual lifestyle histories and, using these, create ongoing plans in our electronic Resident records, ensuring these are updated daily to evidence delivery

Review the activity plan with involvement from the Resident and relatives and adjust where required

Create a schedule of meaningful occupation for each Resident, personalised to their likes, dislikes, needs and abilities, helping them to try new experiences and continue to take part in the hobbies and activities that they enjoy

Create and maintain a schedule of group activities tailored to residents to run alongside one-to-one sessions, enabling residents to take part in communal activities as well as individual hobbies as per their wishes

Rewards and Benefits:



Satisfaction of knowing you bring purpose to the lives of people living in our Home

Free meal when working a long day

Free onsite parking

Career progression opportunities

Full training and on-going support

Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team





The ideal candidate for the role will:



Have a warm and friendly approach which is respectful and professional



Have a passion for caring for the elderly and their families



Have the ability to deliver the highest standards of social and cultural activities to our Residents



Be a good team player with excellent interpersonal skills



Have excellent communication and listening skills



Have experience in managing social media



Possess excellent writing skills and good IT skills



Have a good knowledge of Outlook and Microsoft Word



Creativity / Adaptability / Organisational skills



Video making and editing skills are advantageous

