Registered Nurse by Future Care Group
St Cloud care
Petersfield
10 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote
Registered Nurse RGN

33 Hours per week Days and Night shifts

£20.00 per hour

Steep House Nursing Home, Petersfield, GU32 2HS

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.

Day to day duties of this role:

  • Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
  • The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
  • The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
  • Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
Benefits include:

  • Employee Benefits Scheme
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Refer a Friend Scheme
  • Free onsite parking
  • Friendly team and very supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Great opportunities for promotion.
  • Free Hot meal on shift



Required Qualifications:

  • Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
  • Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year
  • Good communication skills
  • Leadership skills
