Lead Nurse by Chase Medical

Lead Nurse - St Neots Area An amazing opportunity became available for a Lead Practice Nurse to join one of our surgeries in St Neots, or for an experienced Practice Nurse to move into a lead role! The surgery is in a city centre location with lots of amenities nearby and great public transport links! This role would clinically include management of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes and CHD, as well as cytology and family planning. Other desirable skills would include prescribing and travel medicine. The lead part of the role includes managing the nursing resources and maximising the delivery of the nursing services. The successful candidate would be the clinical leader of their nursing team.
In exchange, the surgery is offering the following benefits:
- Salary negotiable DoE and skills
- 33 days Annual Leave (inc. Bank Holidays)
- Indemnity
- Family friendly policies and enhanced maternity/paternity/adoption pay
- Personal and professional development
- NHS Pension and Benefits
