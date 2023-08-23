Lead Nurse by Chase Medical

For Employers
Lead Nurse - St Neots Area

An amazing opportunity became available for a Lead Practice Nurse to join one of our surgeries in St Neots, or for an experienced Practice Nurse to move into a lead role! The surgery is in a city centre location with lots of amenities nearby and great public transport links! This role would clinically include management of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes and CHD, as well as cytology and family planning. Other desirable skills would include prescribing and travel medicine. The lead part of the role includes managing the nursing resources and maximising the delivery of the nursing services. The successful candidate would be the clinical leader of their nursing team.

In exchange, the surgery is offering the following benefits:

  • Salary negotiable DoE and skills
  • 33 days Annual Leave (inc. Bank Holidays)
  • Indemnity
  • Family friendly policies and enhanced maternity/paternity/adoption pay
  • Personal and professional development
  • NHS Pension and Benefits

If this sounds like the role for you, don't hesitate and get in touch today on 0114 275 7421 and ask for Kristof, or email me at kristof.surjan@chase-medical.com!

About Chase Medical Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almost 60 percent of practices across the UK - with many of these settings working exclusively with Chase Medical. We work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find them flexible locum shifts and permanent work. We take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

As well as locum opportunities, we have a high number of permanent roles available too. If you're interested, give us a call on 0114 275 7421, and ask to speak with Kristof, one of our permanent recruitment experts. We will listen to you about what you're looking for in a new permanent role and work with you to find a permanent role that suits you!

If you are unable to speak right now, apply NOW or send your CV or a quick message to Kristof.Surjan@Chase-Medical.com.

Alternatively, if you know someone else that may be interested, you can earn up to £500 with our referral scheme.

