Lead Nurse by Chase Medical

Lead Nurse - St Neots Area

An amazing opportunity became available for ato join one of our surgeries in St Neots, or for an experienced Practice Nurse to move into a lead role! The surgery is in awith lots of amenities nearby and! This role would clinically includesuch as asthma, diabetes and CHD, as well as. Other desirable skills would include prescribing and travel medicine. The lead part of the role includesandof the nursing services. The successful candidate would be theof their nursing team.

In exchange, the surgery is offering the following benefits:

Salary negotiable DoE and skills

33 days Annual Leave (inc. Bank Holidays)

Indemnity

Family friendly policies and enhanced maternity/paternity/adoption pay

Personal and professional development

NHS Pension and Benefits

About Chase Medical Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almostwith many of these settings workingwith Chase MedicalWe work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find themWe take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

As well as locum opportunities, we have a high number of permanent roles available too. If you're interested, give us a call onand ask to speak withone of our permanent recruitment experts. We will listen to you about what you're looking for in a new permanent role and work with you to find a

If you are unable to speak right now, apply NOW or send your CV or a quick message to Kristof.Surjan@Chase-Medical.com.

Alternatively, if you know someone else that may be interested,with our referral scheme.