Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

We have an amazing opportunity for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Stoke-On-Trent area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Stoke (ST6) who are currently looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join their team on a permanent basis.

They're looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to work up to full time and you can earn up to £65k per year.

The Practice has free parking and you can set your own hours and working days, so you could have the perfect work life balance. You'll be working alongside close knit, friendly team of clinical professionals who'll make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

The Practice is also well established training practice so they'll be plenty of opportunities for training and progression if you're interested.

The Practice are looking for a fully qualified Advanced Nurse Practitioner who can Prescribe and can run their own clinics in:

Minor ailments

Acute conditions

Neuro assessment etc

The Surgery has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

Earn up to £65k per year

Work up to Full time hours

Set your own hours and day

6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421