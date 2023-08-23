Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Clinical Pharmacist

Widnes

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Widnes are looking to hire a Clinical Pharmacist on a 6 month FTC (Fixed Term Contract) bais with a view to permanent. The practice are open to considering both full-time and part-time applicants at a minimum of 3 days p/week. Day to day duties will include: Telephone Triage, Hospital Discharge Letters, Medication Reviews, Face to Face Consultations and more. Holding a Prescribing qualification will prove to be beneficial (not essential) and afford the higher end of salary.

The practice is looking for a Pharmacist who has either completed or is enrolled on the Pathway.

What's on Offer?

£45,000 - £55,000 p/annum (DoE & skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro rata)

NHS Pension

Free Parking On-site

Good CQC

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Medium Sized Practice

6 Month FTC

Supportive Team

The practice use EMIS Web and Docman and hold a list size of around 7,000 patients. The demographic is mixed and mainly includes the elderly and deprived. The team comprises of GPs, ANPs, PNs, Clinical Pharmacists, PAs, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.