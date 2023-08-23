Physician Associate by Menlo Park

Background -

Superb Physician Associate position is up for grabs in a forward-thinking GP training practice where progression, a supportive team and work-life balance never seizes to reign precedence.

This partnership value clinical development and provide you with the scope to have an excellent induction, training and mentorship to ensure you maximise your potential as a clinician.

Your role will include working autonomously as well as closely with a MDT to deliver quality patients care for the local patient population.

Salary - £40,000 - £42,900 per annum FTE + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + NHS pension + 5 days study leave

Location - Essex area

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Exciting visions for the next five years and beyond

A practice that has Physician Associates

Purpose-built GP practice

CQC Good across the board

Lovely location

Affluent patient demographic

Fantastic PCN support

Friendly, long-standing team that enjoy their work

Forward-thinking initiatives taking place at the practice

Your role -

Physician Associate, part-time (three days a week)

Mon, Weds & Thurs

Triage patients and undergo F2F and telephone consultations

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Focus on minor illness, acute on the day demand, minor injuries and ENT

Oversee LTC

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 days study leave

Continuous GP support and mentorship

5 weeks leave annual leave

Very friendly and approachable partners

Wonderful working environment

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





Jasmine Kaur