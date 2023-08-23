Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Menlo Park

An excellent opportunity to join a well-regarded and established teaching practice in the Stevenage area. One of the only practices locally offering 15 minute appointments excellent workloads and the support of patient focused progressive partners.

The practice has a slick and seamless team reducing administration and paperwork for their clinical staff as well as a fantastic multi-disciplinary team.

Ample career opportunities are available at this practice as they form the springboard for growth and learning.

Salary - £50,000 - £60,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 25 days annual leave + BH

Location - Stevenage

The surgery -

Hight staff retention rates

Diverse allied healthcare team with specialist interest areas.

CQC Good

SystemOne

Superb patient feedback

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Parking on site

Your role -

Full-time Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients.

Ability to triage and see all the acute, urgent on the day demand

Be a vital member of the Urgent Care team undergoing home visits

Masters - REQUIRMENT

Independent Prescriber - REQUIREMENT

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor illnesses and urgent on the day appointments

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

The benefits -

NHS pension

Generous salary

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Great team atmosphere to work in

Fantastic mentorship and training

Support to develop specialist interests.

