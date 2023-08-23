Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very highly respected and forward-thinking training and teaching practice looking to add another ANP to the team. You would benefit from 15 minute appointments and a very reasonable workload of around only 20 face-to-face appointments per day, with follow up slots and built in admin breaks. You will work alongside other ANPs along with a very experienced MDT and there is a great deal of flexibility around start and finish times. There is a great deal of support available as well to progress your career and the practice is very motivated to help support you with any specialist interests.

Salary - £50,000 - £52,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays + Study Leave + Indemnity + Membership to Professional Body + Sick Pay

Location - Hereford

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking GP training practice

Highly regarded and respected by patients

CQC Good

High QOF achieving

Extremely strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Very supportive and long standing partnership team

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments, minor illness and injury

Flexible around days and start and finish times

Great opportunities to progress and develop your career

See all age ranges

No extended hours

15 minute appointments

Very reasonable workload - usually 20 face-to-face appointments per day

The benefits -

Salary up to £52,000 FTE DOE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

Rohan Fletcher