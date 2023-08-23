Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very highly regarded and forward thinking GP practice, who are currently looking for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join their growing, close-knit team on a permanent basis. The practice has a very strong team ethos and is always at the forefront of developments and advancements in primary care. The practice is very supportive of progression and development opportunities and would work closely with you if there are any areas you would be interested in developing. With 15-minute appointments, a reasonable workload and flexible working hours, they truly can offer a superb work life balance.

Salary - £40,000 - £55,000 + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Leave

Location - Manchester

The Surgery -

Strong supportive clinical team; reasonable workload & individual support

Ultra-modern, purpose-built premises

Very well established practice

Work with Emis Web clinical system

Well organised, efficient admin & management team

Flexible start and finish times to suit you

Your role -

Full-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner role (Full Time over 4 days will be considered)

15-minute appointments

Days consisting of telephone triage and face-to-face appointments

Prescribing and MSc Advanced Practice essential

Opportunity to develop and grow within your role

The Benefits -

Career development opportunities for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner!

Competitive financial package

Exceptional management in place

NHS pension + study leave

