Lead Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very well regarded and close knit GP training practice, looking to add a Lead Practice Nurse to the nursing team. This is a superb opportunity for a Lead Practice Nurse to join a well-established and respected team. You will have a split role between clinical work covering routine Practice Nurse responsibilities as well as Chronic Disease Management, in addition to sufficient protected admin time to allow for the management responsibilities. A prescriber is desired but not essential and you would benefit from a very strong team with no extended hours and minimal home visits!

Salary - £40,000 - £44,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + 1 week study leave + Bank Holidays

Location - Malvern Hills Area

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking practice based in the Malvern Hills area

Highly regarded in the area

Close knit and respected team with very good staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled MDT

CQC Good

High QOF achieving

Emis Web computer system

Your role -

Lead Practice Nurse - so previous management experience within Primary Care is essential

Split the role into both clinical and managerial

Lead on day-to-day management and strategic development of the nursing team

See routine Practice Nurse responsibilities as well as Chronic Disease Management

No extended hours

Very minimal home visits

The benefits -

Salary up to around £44,000 DOE

5 weeks annual leave + bank holidays

1 week study leave

NHS Pension

