Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very highly regarded and forward thinking GP practice, who are currently looking for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner or Nurse Practitioner to join their close-knit team. The practice is looking for a prescriber with acute medicine background or A&E background. There is flexibility around appointments times of either 10 or 15 minutes depending on what you are most comfortable with and there is a huge amount of support provided to the ANPs from the GP team. You will predominantly be based at one site, however, there is an expectation that if needed to cover at another practice then there will be flexibility to provide this cover (the practices are very close together). There is also a great deal of flexibility around start times depending on your commitments and the bulk of the workload will be face-to-face patient appointments. This really is a superb opportunity with a well respected practice and a very generous salary.

Salary - £55,000 - £68,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Leave

Location - Manchester (East)

The surgery -

Forward-thinking and supportive GP practice

Very long-standing team of clinicians, including GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, HCAs, Pharmacists and more.

Very well-established within the community

Very flexible start times to work around you

Keen to help you progress as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Your role -

Full or Part Time Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Must have acute medicine background or from A&E and be a prescriber

Mainly face-to-face appointments but some telephone

Get involved with home visits where required

Work to 10 or 15 minute appointments - whatever you are most comfortable with

The benefits -

Extremely generous salary of up to £68,000

NHS Pension

6 weeks holiday + Bank Holidays

