Outpatient Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Manager | Outpatients | Surgical | Management | Band 8a | Redbridge | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire London East Hospital is seeking an experienced Outpatient Manager to provide clinical and managerial leadership across the department. The post-holder will lead clinical excellence and safety within the department but also work closely with colleagues across the hospital to ensure our patient journeys deliver outstanding and personalised care. This is full time role working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include 4 operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Outpatients Manager will take the strategic lead for the growth and development of the services in the Department. You will lead the team to ensure that quality work streams and the clinical strategy is delivered. You will lead the provision of an efficient, effective, professional and well co-ordinated outpatient department capable of meeting all statutory, regulatory and company requirements ensuring alignment with the values and strategy of the Spire organisation.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions to practice.

Have experience in a clinical setting, Outpatients is desirable

Management and Leadership experience is essential.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.