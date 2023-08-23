Theatre HCA by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Healthcare Assistant| Competitive Salary | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds

Spire Leeds Hospital are looking for a Healthcare Assistant to join our fantastic Theatre team. Working across a rota that covers 7.30am - 6pm Monday to Saturday you will provide support during procedures and have first class long term career development opportunities.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. This will include assisting the Nurses during procedures, transporting patients to and from the ward and opening sterile packs. You will ensure instruments are prepared and ready before procedures and assist with the cleanliness and maintenance of the theatres.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment - wards or theatres

- You will have NVQ Level 3 and Health and Social Care

- Care Competencies completed

- Cannulation experience - not essential but desirable

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on 07511 183421 or

