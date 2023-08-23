Lead Nurse by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit for a Lead Practice Nurse for a friendly training practice in central Reading.

The position will be based at a GP surgery which boasts good CQC reports, great patient reviews and high staff retention. It's a training practice that are happy to support staff, offer training and ensure that you have leave each day feeling you have a good work-life balance and job satisfaction!

The role involves seeing patients for a range of clinics, including Cytology, Immunisations, Vaccines, Dressings and ideally you'll be able to perform some chronic disease annual checks and reviews.

It is essential you are NMC registered and that you have had at least 6 months of GP surgery experience.

They are looking for someone to either take the next step in their career and step into a Lead role or someone who is already established in that title. The leadership aspect of the role will be mentoring, supporting and helping the rest of the nursing and HCA team. You'll be responsible for basic management tasks, and taking lead on clinical compliance and results (i.e. QOF etc.)

The surgery are happy to offer training, CPD and career progression, they are a Training Practice with good connections in the locality and across the CCG. Mentorship will be offered for those that require it, or alternatively the opportunity to mentor if you are a more senior Nurse and want too.

The package, if successful for the role, will be competitive and salary will be negotiated and discussed at surgery to ensure you're receiving a fair and competitive rate in line with current earnings that is reflective of your responsibilities and contribution to the Practice. The hours are up to full time, 37.5 hours Monday - Friday within these working hours, 8am-18:30pm. However, they can consider applicants who want part time (around 28 hours +) You will also get NHS pension, 5 weeks of annual leave with Bank Holidays off, and an attractive sick pay policy.

For some more information on this role, please call Inci on 0114 275 7421

You can also submit your CV by clicking APPLY!