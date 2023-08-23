PCN Paramedic Practitioner by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit a Paramedic for a PCN role based in and around Hatfield. The role is offering up to full time hours across the week, Monday to Friday, your contract will offer 37.5 hours over 4-5 days.

The successful applicant will need to be registered with the HCPC, have a paramedic background and be working at a Band 6 level for a minimum of 3 years.

General Practice experience would benefit an application, but it is not essential for this role. They are happy to offer training and support for those coming into General Practice straight from the ambulance service.

The role will include working across 4 sites, and the community including a couple care homes, supporting around 50,000 patients over the PCN. You will be doing mostly home visits, care home visits and holding clinics within Practice to treat and manage long term conditions, acute presentations, and minor illnesses & injuries.

You will need to be confident with triaging patients appropriately for emergency concerns and evaluating clinical information from examination and history taking and making the correct decision around treatment and referrals.

You will receive a full time permanent contract with sociable hours, a competitive salary of £45,000 (FTE), NHS pension, 5 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off and CPD/training opportunities.

This a great opportunity to get into General Practice, for some more information on the role, please call Inci Evcil on 0114 275 7421 at the Chase Medical Head Office.

