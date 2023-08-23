Paramedic Practitioner by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit a Paramedic Practitioner who wants to work for a GP practice in Crawley.

The Surgery is based in a lovely area, they have a great reputation in the area, excellent staff retention and good links to the community and other centres in the local area which is demonstrated with their Good CQC report.

They are ideally looking for someone with Prescribing (V300), however, they can offer funding and training for the correct candidate, you must have GP surgery/primary care experience to be considered. You must be confident with triage and face to face appointments, and with undifferentiated diagnosis.

You'll not need any chronic disease management experience.

They are hoping to secure someone for 4-5 days a week, full time. The working hours flexible but would likely follow a standard 9am-5pm day, although this could be negotiated to have an earlier or later start/finish, they do require a Friday to be covered so this would be preferred. You will get a competitive package up to £53,000 FTE (for a prescriber), including NHS pension, 5 weeks of annual leave and bank holidays off, with an attractive salary depending on skill set and experience, around a Band 8 equivalent. You will have yearly appraisals and salary reviews, so your salary will increase as your competencies increase. You'll be supported by another Paramedic, 2 HCAs, 4 PNs, 4 GPs, and a well-established management team. The surgery have around 11,500 patients on their list.

System One is the system used on site and they have some parking available on site.

This role has arisen due to expansion and company growth, you will be based at the practice, NOT within a PCN meaning there will be one working site.

This is a great opportunity for someone to settle into a great practice, and develop within their career.

For some more information on this role, please call Inci on 0114 275 7421 or click APPLY.

Chase Medical is the leading Primary Care Agency operating in the UK, we work with 40% of General Practices, Urgent Care Centres and Walk in Centres across the UK, so we're bound to have local work for you to consider. We offer locum, contract and permanent work for a range of clinical and non-clinical staff types, including HCAs, Practice Nurses, ANPs, GPs, Medical Receptionists/Secretaries etc.

Our locum work is flexible, easy to pick up and is great CPD. Have a look at our Mobile App to see what work is in your area!

This role not quite for you? Know somebody it may interest - refer them. We offer a referral reward for every successful staff recommendation, which is up to £500! We also accept referrals for our locum work, so if you know someone who wants a few extra hours - please pass on their contact information.

For some more information on this role, or Chase Medical, please get in touch with Inci on 0114 275 7421. You can also submit your CV by clicking APPLY!