Pharmacy Technician by TFS Healthcare

Pharmacy Technician

Reading

3-month contract - 37.5 hours, Mon-Fri 09:30-17:45

£35 p/h (experience dependant)

Are you a pharmacy technician, seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking a Band 6 pharmacy technician (ACT) for a fantastic opportunity based in Reading. This locum position has great transport links and requires candidates to be skilled as an ACT this will be a 3-month contract.

Benefits you will receive as a pharmacy technician:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Duties as a pharmacy technician:

Dispensing

Labelling and checking (ACT qualification would be desirable but not essential

Experience with chemo products would be desirable but not essential

What we require from you as a pharmacy technician:

Must have minimum 3 years UK experience and a full right to work

Experience working in an NHS Hospital is preferred

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as pharmacy technician, you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £500 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&C's apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.