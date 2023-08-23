Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Clinical Pharmacist
St Helens
A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in St Helens are looking to hire a Practice Based Clinical Pharmacist on a permanent basis. The practice will consider both full-time and part-time applicants. Day to day duties will include: Medication Reviews, Medicine Reconciliation, Medicine Management, Long Term Conditions, Medication Queries and more.
What's on Offer?
Up to £50,000 (DoE & Skills)
5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays
NHS Pension
Free On-site Parking
Good CQC
Career Progression & Development Opportunities
Professional Organisation
Supportive Team
Training Practice
The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 15,000 patients. The team comprises of Salaried GPs, ANPs, PNs, Mental Heath Practitioners, HCAs and more.
If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.
Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.
