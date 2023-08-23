Clinical Pharmacist by Chase Medical

Clinical Pharmacist

St Helens

A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in St Helens are looking to hire a Practice Based Clinical Pharmacist on a permanent basis. The practice will consider both full-time and part-time applicants. Day to day duties will include: Medication Reviews, Medicine Reconciliation, Medicine Management, Long Term Conditions, Medication Queries and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £50,000 (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free On-site Parking

Good CQC

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Professional Organisation

Supportive Team

Training Practice

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 15,000 patients. The team comprises of Salaried GPs, ANPs, PNs, Mental Heath Practitioners, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.