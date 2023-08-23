Paediatric Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Paediatric Nurse | Surgical | Outpatients |Band 5/6 | Full time | Redbridge

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, ambitious and focused Paediatric Staff Nurse to join our established team. This is a full-time position working 37.5 hours per week.

You will be working throughout our hospital and will provide first class care for the patient's journey from pre-assessment to post-operative care on our excellent children and young people's unit; through to Outpatients, Imaging and Physiotherapy. We undertake a wide range of day case surgical procedures, including Urology, General surgery, Plastics, ENT, Ophthalmology, and Orthopaedics. Our Outpatients department has a variety of clinics for children and young people such as, General Paediatrics, Dermatology, Allergy, Cardiology and ENT, and Minor op procedures are also undertaken for some specialities.

Duties and responsibilities

You will provide pre and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and preparing them ready for discharge - this will include undertaking pre-operative assessment and preparing them for theatre, performing post-operative clinical observations, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time. You will be part of the multi-disciplinary team and will liaise with parents and guardians, giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions.

This is a hospital wide post, the successful candidate will support children and their families in outpatient clinics, Pre-operative assessment, Post- operative recovery unit and in the ward environment.

Who we're looking for

We are looking for a registered Children's Nurse with experience working as a band 5/6 within the NHS or equivalent in the independent health sector. Experience in General Paediatrics, preferably with surgical ward experience would be ideal, however we are happy to consider medical or community background for nurses who are interested in developing their experience in this field.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.