Senior Physiotherapist - Inpatient - Part Time by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Physiotherapist | Inpatient | Band 6 | Band 6 salary dependent on experience | Part Time | Sutton

***A welcome bonus is available for this role of up to £3k depending on experience***

Spire St Anthony Hospital is looking for an experienced Inpatient Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedure including Orthopaedics, Gynae and Cardiorespiratory. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.

Duties and responsibilities

To communicate effectively with patients, their families and members of the multidisciplinary team, to maximise post-surgical outcome for patients. Communication skills of persuasion, motivation, explanation and empathy may be used to gain informed consent. Barriers to effective communication may be evident and identifying ways to overcome these barriers are essential e.g. loss of hearing, altered perception, pain, fear, language barrier.

To maintain accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date professional documentation in line with legal, professional, and departmental requirements.

To complete a comprehensive assessment of patients, including those with a complex presentation, using investigative and analytical skills, including respiratory assessment and treatment.

To formulate an individualised management and/or treatment plan, using clinical reasoning skills and utilising a wide range of treatment skills. To evaluate patient progress, reassess and alter treatment plan as required.

To be aware of National Clinical Guidelines and Frameworks and evidence based practice.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

HCPC Registered

2 years post-graduated experience including respiratory and orthopaedics

Previous participation in an adult respiratory on call rota

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sara Malik on 07720095070 or

