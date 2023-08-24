Advanced Clinical Practitioner / Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a genuinely forward thinking GP surgery, who are currently looking for either an ANP or ACP. Work to 15 minute appointment times and be part of a practice that really values progression and development of staff and offers flexibility around start and finish times. There is a very reasonable workload of 12 appointments in the morning and 12 in the afternoon. You will be based at one site and will see a mixture of urgent, on the day appointments and be part of a very supportive team.

Salary - £48,000 - £53,000 per annum + NHS pension + 24 days annual leave + BH + Study Time

Location - Halifax

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking and supportive GP practice.

Well-established within the community.

Located at one site.

Flexible start and finish times

Keen to help you progress as an ANP or ACP

Your role -

Open to full or part time

Need experience in a primary care setting

15 minute appointments

Deal with acute, urgent appointments, chronic disease management, minor illness.

Superb opportunities to progress your career

The benefits -

Salary up to around £53,000 DOE

NHS Pension

24 days annual leave + Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

