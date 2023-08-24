Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Cardiff
Spire Cardiff Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Pre Assessment Nurse to join their team on a bank/temporary basis, working when required on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.
Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.
Duties and responsibilities
- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients
- Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff
- Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements
- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
- Promote best practice in health and safety and security
Who we're looking for
- You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice
- You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care
- You will have experience of working in a dedicated Pre-Assessment department
- You MUST have 1-2 years of Pre-Op or Surgical experience in a hospital environment
- Excellent team working skills
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people