Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Other
CardiffLocation
Cardiff
9 days ago
Posted date
9 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Cardiff

Spire Cardiff Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Pre Assessment Nurse to join their team on a bank/temporary basis, working when required on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

  • You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
  • Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients
  • Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff
  • Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements
  • Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.
  • Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information
  • Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

  • You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice
  • You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care
  • You will have experience of working in a dedicated Pre-Assessment department
  • You MUST have 1-2 years of Pre-Op or Surgical experience in a hospital environment
  • Excellent team working skills

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.


Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
  • Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

