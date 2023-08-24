Bank Paediatric Recovery Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Paediatric Recovery Staff Nurse | EPALS Provider or Willing to Undertake | £16-20 per hour + enhancements | Weekly Pay | Spire Leeds Hospital | Flexible Shift Patterns Available



We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Paediatric Recovery Staff Nurse to join our established team in the Children Services department. This role will be to provide exemplary planned care for patients aged from birth - 18 years, the service runs on the needs of our patients which can incorporate days, nights and weekends.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs

- Delivering excellent post-surgical recovery care to paediatric patients

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Assist in maintaining and developing an ever-expanding Paediatric service.

- Promote and be an advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies

- Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

- Working as part of a small team with the opportunity to help run and grow the service according to needs



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Paediatric Nurse with a valid pin with no restrictions or conditions

- A minimum of 2 years post graduate experience as a paediatric nurse

- You must be willing to learn and help support the day to day running of the paediatric service

- EPALs provider or willing to undertake this

- Recovery experience highly desired

- Confident and able to work autonomously with no supervision

- Excellent communication skills

- Flexible and reliable



If you are interested in more information or to arrange an informal visit, please feel free to get in touch at



Benefits:



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.