Advance Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advance Nurse Practitioner - London (South)

Have full flexibility with our regular locum sessions!

If you're looking for locum sessions, then we would be really keen to hear from Advance Nurse Practitioners in the South London area. Locum shifts give you the opportunity to work flexibly in your local area, increasing your earnings as well as helping you gain more clinical experience.

South London is currently in need of your help, can you be the difference the clinic needs?

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care agency currently working with almost 60% of GP surgeries around the UK! We aim to be as flexible as possible and provide you with regular work; however, you are not obliged to take a set number of shifts - you can work as many or as few hours as you like!

We are really proud of all the staff we have on our bank, and as we know we have found hard working and dedicated candidates, in return we can offer:

An excellent rate of, £42.50 - £68 per hour (including holiday pay).

(including holiday pay). Access to all our shifts via our bank through our Chase Medical app .

. 3 different payment methods, whatever suits you best!

The chance to 'trial' a centre before you make a permanent decision by working a locum shift

Always kept in the loop with contracts/permanent vacancies within your local area.

Reliable consultants who work personally for you

To gain access to our locum (and permanent) opportunities, please contact Keane on 0114 2757 421, or email Keane.Parker@Chase-Medical.com to book in for a registration chat!

Our registration chats are quick and easy and takes a few minutes to complete! You'll have your personal recruitment consultant on hand to guide you through the registration chat, as well as answering any questions you may have from the registration process and beyond. Once you've joined, you'll have access to our extensive shift lists, as well as access to our new Chase Medical app.

Not looking for locum? If you are looking for a brand new venture instead, we have a friendly team that specialise in permanent recruitment, dedicated to help you in securing your next role.

