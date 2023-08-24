Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

A surgery is Romford is looking for an experienced Practice Nurse to join their team!

They're a small surgery, room availability is limited to Wednesday and Thursday, they can offer either 1 or 2 days of work, so perfect to supplement other income or keep your hand in after retirement. Working hours are to be negotiated but they can work around the school run or any other commitments.

The salary is around £22-£25 per hour. You'll also receive 5 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off, NHS pension and tons of other benefits.

The Surgery is in a residential area of Romford, which is well connected by public transport and has free parking. The Surgery serves around 2800 patient, and it boasts a "Good" CQC rating.

They are after an Practice Nurse who feels confident working autonomously, as you will be the only other clinical aside from the GP on site. You must have skills in Cytology, Baby Immunisations, Vaccines and Chronic Disease check and reviews. You must have GP surgery experience and be on the NMC to be considered for this role.

Call 011427 57421 or send me an email to inci.evcil@chase-medical.com

