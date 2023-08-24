Paramedic Practitioner by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit an experienced Paramedic Practitioner for a local GP surgery. The role is based in Bognor Regis with around 13,000 patients on it's list.

The surgery have excellent patient reviews, high staff retention and are really forward thinking!

They are looking to hire a new Paramedic Practitioner, with GP surgery experience, who can join the team to see patients for a range of chronic diseases, acute concerns and general minor illnesses, you will need to be comfortable doing home visits daily and have a clean, up to date driving licence. You will need to have a minimum of 12 months GP surgery experience but prescribing is not required, currently all the surgeries Paramedics are non-prescribers.

The surgery use SystemOne, but they are happy to train on this if you've never used it. They have parking available on site for staff which is free. This surgery boast a Good CQC report and is a training practice!

The package includes full time hours, a 37.5 hour contract, that will be worked across 4 days (unless you want 5 day), and there is no expectation for you to work weekends. You will earn a competitive salary of £24-£25 per hour, which is about £50,000 FTE. You'll also receive training and CPD opportunities, and you'll receive 5 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off and NHS pension contributions.

For some more information, or to speak informally with the Practice about this vacancy, please call Inci on 0114 275 7421 or click Apply.