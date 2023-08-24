Salaried GP by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit a Salaried GP for a role in Romford, for a small, under 5000 patient, surgery.

They are looking for someone to help ease the workload of the current team, just for one day a week, with total flexibility on which day. It'll just be the two sessions (AM & PM) that are needed and you can negotiate start and finish times meaning you can make this work around current commitments. This would be a great opportunity for you to have a secure workplace that integrates in and around other locum or permanent work, or to keep your hand in whilst retired!

They have a well-established clinical team which you'd be joining, seeing patients for on the day acute concerns and complex chronic disease reviews. You must be able to work unassisted however they can accept those more junior or experienced.

It is essential for you to be on the GMC and have completed your CCT.

The surgery uses EMIS web, has free parking on site available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The CQC rating is Good and has been maintained over many years demonstrating safe practice and good management.

The package included for the successful candidate is a BMA contract offering, £10,500-£11,000 per session, per annum, NHS pension, 6 weeks annual leave and bank holidays off.

