Bank Healthcare Assistant - Imaging by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Radiography/Imaging | Spire Washington Hospital | Washington | Flexible Working |
Spire Washington Hospital are looking for a flexible and motivated Healthcare Assistant to join their Bank in their Imaging/Radiography department.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Care for patients, carers, visitors, and relatives during their visit to the Department
- To act as chaperone in line with policy
- To help with the movement of patients in the examination rooms
- To use the Radiology information system (RIS) to record the patients Radiology episode
- To liaise with a wide range of staff caring for the patient- including Radiographers, Nurses, Radiologists, Consultants and external departments.
- To assist with audit projects as required.
- To be responsible for complying with Health & Safety policy, agreed policies and procedures of the Radiology Department, the local rules under IRMER (ionising radiation law) and the agreed policies and procedures of the Spire Healthcare.
- To maintain a high standard of cleanliness with in the whole of the Radiology.
- To maintain patient confidentiality at all times.
- To work as part of a team.
- To have knowledge of Radiology systems (RIS, PACS, IEP, Patient Database)
Who we're looking for:
- Previous experience of working as an Radiology Department Assistant (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.