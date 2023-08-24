Bank Healthcare Assistant - Imaging by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Radiography/Imaging | Spire Washington Hospital | Washington | Flexible Working |



Spire Washington Hospital are looking for a flexible and motivated Healthcare Assistant to join their Bank in their Imaging/Radiography department.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Care for patients, carers, visitors, and relatives during their visit to the Department

- To act as chaperone in line with policy

- To help with the movement of patients in the examination rooms

- To use the Radiology information system (RIS) to record the patients Radiology episode

- To liaise with a wide range of staff caring for the patient- including Radiographers, Nurses, Radiologists, Consultants and external departments.

- To assist with audit projects as required.

- To be responsible for complying with Health & Safety policy, agreed policies and procedures of the Radiology Department, the local rules under IRMER (ionising radiation law) and the agreed policies and procedures of the Spire Healthcare.

- To maintain a high standard of cleanliness with in the whole of the Radiology.

- To maintain patient confidentiality at all times.

- To work as part of a team.

- To have knowledge of Radiology systems (RIS, PACS, IEP, Patient Database)



Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an Radiology Department Assistant (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.