Patient Experience Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Patient Experience Lead | Private Healthcare -Governance |Watford, Bushey | 37.5 hours permanent | Group wide career advancement opportunities

Spire Bushey Hospital has an unmissable opportunity for a Patient's Experience Lead. The successful candidate will lead and drive improvement to the patient experience utilising all information and resources available. This a varied role where you will be working across all clinical areas of the hospital and working collaboratively with numerous internal and group-level stakeholders. This is an opportunity to progress your career within the healthcare environment.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities :

Lead and drive improvements to the patient experience utilising all information available within Spire. Monitor any changes made and ensure initiatives are trialled, reviewed and embedded

Demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills with ability to influence change. Must also be able to interrogate data and turn into meaningful actions to deliver positive change

Ensure that there is a focus on the delivery of person centre approach to the resolution of complaints, concerns and enquiries from patients and carers, promoting patient involvement and using all patient and carer/ family feedback to improve practice, processes and experience

Be proactive in dealing with issues without instruction as appropriate, be a self-starter and be able to chair and inspire the patient experience committee

Hospital's complaints coordinator - coordinate complaints in conjunction with the Head of Governance, Quality and Risk, Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services providing high quality responses that answer all aspects of a complaint and ensure that opportunities to learn and improve from complaints are delivered and embedded into the organisation. Use Datix to log, distribute and monitor complaints through the investigation and outcome process. Ensuring timescales and deadlines are followed as per the Spire corporate policy. Record keeping via tools available e.g. Datix action tracking system

Lead the complaints process when being interviewed by the CQC or internal clinical reviews, providing assurance that the complaints are well managed and meet national guidance and Spire policy

Be familiar with CQC regulations, to work with the governance team to maintain good outcomes for CQC inspections and develop plans to be Outstanding

Ensure that the views of patients and customers are used to guide and inform the provision of services through patient forums, engagement with patient representative groups, dissemination of feedback form questionnaires, complaints etc.

Who we're looking for

Self-starter with experience of dealing with patients and other stakeholders

Demonstrable experience in healthcare business

Knowledge of healthcare processes

Keen interest in Hospital development and service improvement

Ability to build relationships with Stakeholders

Ability to manage conflict and negotiate outcomes

IT literate and a competent user of MS Office suite

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package, which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.